From riding ATVs in snow to swimming in rivers, Sara Ali Khan's 2021 recap will inspire you: WATCH

New Delhi: On Thursday (December 30), actress Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a heartwarming, inspiring video of her 2021 recap highlighting her highest moments. It was a montage of her exploring new places, connecting with nature and spending time with her family.

From swimming in rivers to riding an ATV in the snow, Sara had quite an exciting year. She chose Farhan Akhtar's 'Zinda Ho Tum' from 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' as the background music to her video.

She captioned the post saying, "Moments of 2021 that made me feel most alive."

Take a look at it:

She was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film 'Atrangi Re' along with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The film was widely appreciated by audiences and critics.

Before that, she starred in David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No 1’ opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie is a remake of a 1995 film starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor.

