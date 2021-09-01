हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farah Khan

Fully vaccinated Farah Khan tests positive for COVID-19, says 'I forgot to put my kaala teeka'

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and hopes to recover soon.

Fully vaccinated Farah Khan tests positive for COVID-19, says &#039;I forgot to put my kaala teeka&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and hopes to recover soon.

The director, known for films like "Main Hoon Na", "Om Shanti Om" and "Happy New Year", said she contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

"Despite being double vaccinated and working with mostly double vaxxed people, I have still managed to test positive for COVID. I have already informed everyone I came in contact with to get tested," the 56-year-old director wrote in an Instagram post.

"However, if I have forgotten someone (because of old age and fading memory), please test yourself. Hoping to recover soon," she further said.

Farah currently features as a judge on the "Zee Comedy Show" and had recently also shot for a dance reality show with Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 323 new COVID-19 cases and only one fresh fatality - the lowest death count in a week - taking the infection tally to 7,44,155 and the toll to 15,977. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farah Khanfarah khan COVID positiveCOVID-19CoronavirusChoreographer
Next
Story

Noted actress Saira Banu rushed to Hinduja hospital after suffering heart attack

Must Watch

PT2M8S

Roads submerge in many areas of Delhi, situation worsens due to heavy rainfall