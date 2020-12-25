हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar say ‘Qubool Hai’, see wedding pics

Gauahar and Zaid posted the pictures from the nikah ceremony and wrote, "Qubool Hai".

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar say ‘Qubool Hai’, see wedding pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/gauaharkhan

New Delhi: Gauahar Khan tied the knot with beau Zaid Darbar on Christmas (December 25). The wedding ceremony pictures have gone viral and for all the right reasons. The duo look divine in their ivory-coloured outfits. They took to Instagram to share the photos from their big day.

Gauahar and Zaid posted the pictures from the nikah ceremony and wrote, "Qubool Hai". In one picture, Zaid lovingly kisses Gauahar’s forehead. The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress chose an ivory sharara suit while her husband donned a sherwani.

Have a look at Mr and Mrs Darbar:

 

Their mehendi and chiksa ceremony photographs also took the internet by storm. Zaid had proposed to Gauahar in July after a lockdown love story.

 

Announcing their wedding on December 1, 2020, Gauahar’s post had read, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping in mind the current scenario, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid.”

‘Bigg Boss’ fame Gauahar Khan is a dancer, actress and model. Her husband Zaid is choreographer, influencer and music composer Ismail Darbar's son.

