Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan lauds cab driver from viral video, says Lucknow girl 'took advantage of being a woman'- Watch

In a recent video, Gauahar Khan told paps that she was impressed to watch the driver's calm reaction and lauded his upbringing that shaped his decent behaviour.

Gauahar Khan lauds cab driver from viral video, says Lucknow girl &#039;took advantage of being a woman&#039;- Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Gauahar Khan

New Delhi: TV star Gauahar Khan recently had a run-in with the paps at the airport and during her short meet, the shutterbugs asked her to comment on the Lucknow driver case. In the video shared by ace photographer Viral Bhayani, she told the paps that she was impressed to watch the driver's calm reaction and lauded his upbringing that shaped his decent behaviour.

She also said that our country, India needs more like the cab driver. Commenting on the girl's behaviour who slapped the driver, Gauahar said that she was appalled by her blatant indecency or batameezi. She also mentioned that the girl took advantage of being a woman.

She said, "He showed respect by not retaliating in a similar manner. It shows his upbringing. And that's the kind of men that all of India needs. And what that woman did... She took advantage of being a woman, and she crossed the limits of decency. I salute the man."

Check out the video here:

 

For the unversed, the much-talked-about incident took place on July 31 at a busy crossroad in Lucknow. The internet demanded the girl’s arrest when a video went viral that showed her mercilessly beating up the cab driver. Later, the police registered a complaint against the girl.

In the video, the bespectacled woman, dressed in a white t-shirt and jeans and sports shoes, was seen crossing a street at a zebra crossing at Awadh Crossing and stopped in front of a cab. She proceeds to open the cab driver`s door and drags him out and starts slapping and hitting him pulling him by the collar. 

The woman continues assaulting him repeatedly and at one point is seen flinging the phone of the cabbie, which had fallen on the ground. A bystander who attempts to intervene also gets a slap from the woman.

In between the video also shows a traffic policeman intervening and separating the woman from the cabbie and escorting them to the side of the road but after a short while the woman again corners the man and starts hitting him.

Meanwhile, the cab driver identified as Sadat Ali Siddiqui said that after the incident police took both him and the woman to the police station but the police filed a case against him based on her complaint. "Police did not even take my complaint and kept me inside lockup for 24 hours," he added.

Tags:
Gauahar KhanGauahar Khan interviewLucknow girl viral videoCab driver viral videoLucknow girl video
