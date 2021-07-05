Gauahar Khan’s honeymoon posts from Russia call for a freeze frame - Watch

New Delhi: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who are having the best times of their lives in Russia are leaving no stone unturned in treating their fans with the amazing pictures from the honeymoon destination.

The lovebirds are currently honeymooning in Moscow after seven months of being married.

Sharing the fresh pictures from Russia, Gauahar took to her Instagram and wrote, “My most amazing experience at a hotel Ever. The most prime location in #Moscow. @hotelbaltschug.. Love it.

#kempinski #baltschug #moscow #visitmoscow #discovermoscow #travel #weekend #familyholidays

#aabeexGaza #aabeeholidays #gaza #beaabee..”

In the pictures, Gauahar can be seen standing near a grand stairway and in the backdrop, we can see a red carpet and a vintage piano.

The beautiful stunner was seen wearing a striped maxi dress while posing for the camera.

Earlier in the day, she also shared a video of her journey of travelling in the airplane to her ultimate destination to Russia.

Sharing the fast-paced video, she wrote, “Always wanted my honeymoon to be in a country that I have never been to … #Russia it is.. #Alhamdulillah @aabee_holidays for helping me with the best I needed. Like choosing the best hotel that I could’ve imagined. @hotelbaltschug. Appreciate it , @dushyantbhalla #Musafir #russia #Moscow #Kempinski #baltschug #MaShaAllah..”

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan tied the knot with beau Zaid Darbar on Christmas (December 25). They had an intimate wedding ceremony due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The couple looked lovely in all the wedding and pre-wedding pictures that took the internet by storm.

‘Bigg Boss’ fame Gauahar Khan is a dancer, actress and model. Her husband Zaid is choreographer, influencer and music composer Ismail Darbar's son.