Gauahar Khan shares cute video of her lockdown love story with Zaid Darbar - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Gauahar Khan who is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Zaid Darbar has shared an adorable animated video of the duo’s love story. The video shared on Instagram captures the couple’s lockdown love and how it has led to their upcoming wedding.

Captioning the video, Gauahar wrote, “Jab we Met. @zaid_darbar #6daystogo #GAZAbkahaiDin.”

The video with the cover version of the song ‘Best day of my life’ playing in the background states that Gauahar and Zaid did not have a love at first sight but love at first ‘beep’.

Check their cute love story here:

The couple will get married in an intimate ceremony on Christmas- December 25, 2020.

Earlier, Gauahar had shared a teaser of their pre-wedding video in which the duo can be seen wearing traditional outfits as they dance to the song ‘Just You And I'.

On the work front, Gauahar will be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s political drama ‘Tandav’, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia among others.

Gauahar is also a dancer and winner of 'Bigg Boss 7'. While Zaid is a choreographer and son of popular music composer Ismail Darbar.