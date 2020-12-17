हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gauahar Khan

Ahead of big day, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar treat fans to adorable pre-wedding teaser - Watch

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will tie the knot on December 25. 

Ahead of big day, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar treat fans to adorable pre-wedding teaser - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Gauahar Khan and her boyfriend Zaid Darbar will get married in a week and ahead of their big day, the couple shared their romantic pre-wedding video. The teaser features Gauahar and Zaid dressed in traditional outfits as they groove to the song 'Just You And I'. Needless to say, they look madly in love with each other and complement each other totally.

"1 week to go," read their caption to the post. Watch the video here: 

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will tie the knot on December 25. The wedding ceremony will be a close-knit affair owing to the current scenario. 

"The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping in mind the current scenario, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid", the couple said while announcing their wedding.

Zaid Darbar is music composer Ismail Darbar's son. He is a choreographer and social media influencer. 

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan was recently seen in 'Bigg Boss 14' as a toofani senior. She is the winner of 'Bigg Boss 7'.

