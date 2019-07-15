Gauri Khan and AbRam Khan visit Mount Mary Church, get clicked—Photos

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wifey Gauri Khan and little one AbRam Khan were recently clicked at the Mount Mary Church in Bandra, Mumbai. The fab mother-son duo went for the Sunday ritual along with other family members.

The shutterbugs clicked them outside the Church and they happily posed.

Check out the photos here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Gauri wore over-sized sunnies and went for a black-on-black look. She wore casual black tee and tights. The little munchkin AbRam donned a blue t-shirt which read 'What Happens At Nana's Stays At Nana's and military green shorts.

The stylish mother-son duo stepped out wearing white sneakers.

On the work front, Gauri is a famous interior designer who has beautifully redone some of the spaces owned by huge stars such as Ranbir Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Gauri owns a plush design store—Gauri Khan Designs (GKD) in Mumbai where several B-Town celebs and international faces have been spotted quite often.

Gauri was named one of Fortune magazine's 50 Most Powerful Women in 2018.