Gauri Khan birthday: Daughter Suhana, Sussanne, Farah send warm wishes amid son Aryan's arrest

New Delhi: On celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan's birthday, many celebs such as Farah Khan Kunder, Sussanne Khan and others took to social media to wish her on this special day. Incidentally, today also marks her and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing in a drug seizure case.

SRK and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan also shared a sweet, monochrome throwback picture of her parents and penned a heartfelt birthday wish. She wrote, "Happy birthday ma" with a heart emoji.

Take a look at her post:

Director Farah Khan also shared a loving post for Gauri and called her the strongest mother and woman she witnessed in the past week. It appears she was referring to the stress of having her son Aryan Khan embroiled in a legal and very public controversy.

Farah wrote, "The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the strongest mother and woman iv personally witnessed this past week.. @gaurikhan here s wishing you the best birthday present today"

Gauri Khan's good friend and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also had kind words to say to the interior designer.

She wrote, "Gods Love and Grace will always be on your and your loved ones heads.. I Love you loads #Gstar #20yearsandbeyond #MyNo8shine #limitless"

Needless to say, the mother of the 23-year-old must be hoping that her birthday on Friday turns out to be a special day with her son Aryan coming back to his residence, Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have not been seen in public ever since the arrest of their son.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Alvira Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Bhatt have expressed their support to the family at the difficult time.

On October 8, Aryan Khan and seven other accused in the case were remanded in 14-day judicial custody by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar, who rejected the Narcotics Control Bureau's plea for their further custody for interrogation, reports PTI.