Voice Of 'Geetmala' No More! Radio Personality Ameen Sayani Succumbs To Heart Attack

New Delhi: Iconic radio personality and the voice behind 'Geetmala', Ameen Sayani, passes away on Tuesday night. The legendary radio presenter was rushed to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai after the heart attack, where he eventually breathed his last. His son Rajil Sayani confimed the news on Wednesday.

Rajil Sayani mentioned, "The doctors at the hospital attended him but couldn't save him, and he was declared dead." The funeral is scheduled for Thursday, with the family awaiting the arrival of some relatives in Mumbai today.

Born on December 21, 1932, in Mumbai, Ameen Sayani gained fame over the years for his melodious voice and captivating style. Initially starting as an English-language broadcaster, he later transitioned to Hindi. Ameen Sayani became renowned for his immensely popular radio show 'Binaca Geetmala,' a program that played a pivotal role in popularizing radio listening in India.

His iconic introduction, "Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon," became instantly recognizable and often imitated. Ameen Sayani produced, hosted, or voiced over 54,000 radio programs and 19,000 jingles since 1951.

Ameen Sayani's 'Geetmala,' featuring well-known Hindi film music, became a national phenomenon and captivated listeners for decades. Hamid Sayani, Ameen's brother, introduced him to All India Radio, Bombay, and he commenced his radio career with Radio Ceylon in 1952. Ameen Sayani also made appearances in several movies, including 'Bhoot Bungla,' 'Teen Devian,' 'Boxer,' and 'Qatl.'

His passing leaves an irreplaceable void, and his distinctive voice will resonate through the generations.