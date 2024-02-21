trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723372
NewsLifestylePeople
AMEEN SAYANI

Voice Of 'Geetmala' No More! Radio Personality Ameen Sayani Succumbs To Heart Attack

Born on December 21, 1932, in Mumbai, Ameen Sayani gained fame over the years for his melodious voice and captivating style. Initially starting as an English-language broadcaster, he later transitioned to Hindi. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 12:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Voice Of 'Geetmala' No More! Radio Personality Ameen Sayani Succumbs To Heart Attack Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Iconic radio personality and the voice behind 'Geetmala', Ameen Sayani, passes away on Tuesday night. The legendary radio presenter was rushed to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai after the heart attack, where he eventually breathed his last.  His son Rajil Sayani confimed the news on Wednesday. 

Rajil Sayani mentioned, "The doctors at the hospital attended him but couldn't save him, and he was declared dead." The funeral is scheduled for Thursday, with the family awaiting the arrival of some relatives in Mumbai today.

Born on December 21, 1932, in Mumbai, Ameen Sayani gained fame over the years for his melodious voice and captivating style. Initially starting as an English-language broadcaster, he later transitioned to Hindi. Ameen Sayani became renowned for his immensely popular radio show 'Binaca Geetmala,' a program that played a pivotal role in popularizing radio listening in India.

His iconic introduction, "Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon," became instantly recognizable and often imitated. Ameen Sayani produced, hosted, or voiced over 54,000 radio programs and 19,000 jingles since 1951.

Ameen Sayani's 'Geetmala,' featuring well-known Hindi film music, became a national phenomenon and captivated listeners for decades. Hamid Sayani, Ameen's brother, introduced him to All India Radio, Bombay, and he commenced his radio career with Radio Ceylon in 1952. Ameen Sayani also made appearances in several movies, including 'Bhoot Bungla,' 'Teen Devian,' 'Boxer,' and 'Qatl.'

His passing leaves an irreplaceable void, and his distinctive voice will resonate through the generations.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is government ready to give MSP guarantee on maize and cotton?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Rahul Gandhi clashing with Big B?
DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest