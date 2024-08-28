Actress Giorgia Andriani, who will be seen in a special dance number in the upcoming action-packed film 'Martin' has opened up about the intense preparation she underwent to achieve her flawless look, and toned midriff for the track that marks her South debut.



Speaking about the same, Giorgia said: "I knew what I was going to wear for the shoot, and I really wanted to look my best. To achieve that perfect look, I switched to intermittent fasting 15 days before the shoot. During my eating window, I focused on high-fiber, moderate-protein, low-carb meals with zero sugar intake. I also made sure to drink five-six liters of water daily."

"My meals consisted of tofu, vegetables, sprouts, and gluten-free options, ensuring to maintain the energy levels for the dance number while keeping my body in top shape. I was on a strict no-sugar diet for almost 25 days, and it was challenging, but I was thrilled with the results. On the day of the shoot, I was really happy with how my body supported me. It's one of the best feelings when your hard work pays off," Giorgia shared.

However, Giorgia emphasised that her fitness regime isn't just about looking good for a role.

"I believe that taking care of your body should be a priority, not just for a specific event or function. I've always made fitness a part of my lifestyle, whether it's through intense gym sessions, yoga, dance, or even just walking. It's all about doing justice to your body and being healthy," she concluded.

The song is choreographed by Imran Sardhariya.

'Martin' stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead. The film is directed by A. P. Arjun and produced by Uday K. Mehta.

It also features Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar and Nikitin Dheer.

On the work front, Giorgia recently sizzled in a Bollywood item number in the film 'Non-Stop Dhamaal' with her electrifying performance in 'Dil Ke Andar'.