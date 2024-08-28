Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2784346https://zeenews.india.com/people/giorgia-andrianis-fitness-secret-revealed-switched-to-intermittent-fasting-no-sugar-diet-for-martin-2784346.html
NewsLifestylePeople
GIORGIA ANDRIANI

Giorgia Andriani's Fitness Secret Revealed: Switched to intermittent fasting, no-sugar diet for 'Martin'

Giorgia Andriani, the Italian model and actress, has revealed her fitness secret for her upcoming film 'Martin'. To get in shape, she adopted an intermittent fasting schedule and a no-sugar diet, which helped her achieve a leaner physique.

|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 05:36 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Giorgia Andriani's Fitness Secret Revealed: Switched to intermittent fasting, no-sugar diet for 'Martin' Pic Credit: Instagram (@Giorgia Andriani)

Actress Giorgia Andriani, who will be seen in a special dance number in the upcoming action-packed film 'Martin' has opened up about the intense preparation she underwent to achieve her flawless look, and toned midriff for the track that marks her South debut.
 
Speaking about the same, Giorgia said: "I knew what I was going to wear for the shoot, and I really wanted to look my best. To achieve that perfect look, I switched to intermittent fasting 15 days before the shoot. During my eating window, I focused on high-fiber, moderate-protein, low-carb meals with zero sugar intake. I also made sure to drink five-six liters of water daily."

 

"My meals consisted of tofu, vegetables, sprouts, and gluten-free options, ensuring to maintain the energy levels for the dance number while keeping my body in top shape. I was on a strict no-sugar diet for almost 25 days, and it was challenging, but I was thrilled with the results. On the day of the shoot, I was really happy with how my body supported me. It's one of the best feelings when your hard work pays off," Giorgia shared.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22)

 

However, Giorgia emphasised that her fitness regime isn't just about looking good for a role.

"I believe that taking care of your body should be a priority, not just for a specific event or function. I've always made fitness a part of my lifestyle, whether it's through intense gym sessions, yoga, dance, or even just walking. It's all about doing justice to your body and being healthy," she concluded.

The song is choreographed by Imran Sardhariya.

'Martin' stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead. The film is directed by A. P. Arjun and produced by Uday K. Mehta.

It also features Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar and Nikitin Dheer.

On the work front, Giorgia recently sizzled in a Bollywood item number in the film 'Non-Stop Dhamaal' with her electrifying performance in 'Dil Ke Andar'.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will the division of castes start from JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahmani released on bail in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelations in Sanjay Roy's polygraph test
DNA Video
DNA: New Rule for Women in Afghanistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: 'All is not well' in BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia Launches Drones, Missiles Towards Kyiv
DNA Video
DNA: INSIDE STORY of attack on Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's warning to Hindus!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?