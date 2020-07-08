Glad I got to work with Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Dil Bechara': Sahil Vaid

Mumbai: Actor Sahil Vaid feels glad to have had a chance to work with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Mukesh Chhabra's "Dil Bechara".

"When I limped into the office to meet Mukesh Chhabra with a broken leg, I never thought I was walking into an experience full of emotions and a journey through rediscovering so many of those emotions. Watching the trailer has somehow made me forget the whole world and has taken me back to those beautiful days we spent in Jamshedpur, memories I will cherish for as long as I live and love. I am so glad I got to work with Sushant, why glad is a very personal feeling," said Sahil, who essays the role of Jagadeesh Pandey (JP) in the film.

The trailer of the film released recently and fans have been posting encouraging comments about it.

The romantic flick is adapted from the bestseller "The Fault In Our Stars" by John Green. The narrative offers a glimpse into the dreamy tale of two souls intertwined together for eternity.

"Dil Bechara" will premiere on a streaming platform on July 24.