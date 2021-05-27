हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Going on solitary retreat in June with no internet or call service: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti ahead of his first death anniversary

Commenting on Shweta Singh Kirti's tweet, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans shared their love and prayers for the departed.

Going on solitary retreat in June with no internet or call service: Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s sister Shweta Singh Kirti ahead of his first death anniversary

Mumbai: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has announced she'll spend the month of June in a solitary retreat in the mountains. Sushant passed away on June 14 last year, so Shweta wants to spend time cherishing his memories on his first death anniversary.

"I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won't have access to internet or cell services there. Bhai's one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence," Shweta wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

"Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on... Wishing all an auspicious Buddha Purnima #ForeverSushant," she added.

Commenting on Shweta's tweet, Sushant's fans shared their love and prayers for the departed.

"Unforgettable face in everyone's mind n heart. Missing you n anxiously waiting for your Justice. The genius Sushant Sir left us. Let's keep him alive by always talking about his qualities. Keep him in our hearts forever. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #ForeverSushant," commented a fan.

"Will miss you Di stay strong remember we all are there with you and your family.. Lots of love to you and your family.. Wishing peace and tranquility be by your side.. Today and always.. Much Love. He will forever remain alive. #ForeverSushant," expressed another fan.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSSRsushant singh rajput deathShweta Singh KirtiSushant Singh Rajput sistersushant singh rajput first death anniversarySuicide
Next
Story

Neena Gupta had only Rs 2000 in her bank account when daughter Masaba was born!

Must Watch

PT8M10S

Bollywood Breaking: Akshay Kumar to support movie crew, BG dancers amid pandemic