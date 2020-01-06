Golden Globes 2020: Joaquin Phoenix named best actor for 'Joker'

Los Angeles: Actor Joaquin Phoenix won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of the mentally unstable loner Arthur Fleck in comic book drama "Joker", and he picked up the honour while making a climate change plea and blasting off the hypocrisy in Hollywood.

He beat Christian Bale ("Ford v Ferrari"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), Adam Driver ("Marriage Story") and Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes") to win the award on Sunday night.

The actor accepted the trophy with an expletive-laden speech, much of which was muted out.

He started by thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for making meals at the award gala and then going on to pay tribute to his fellow nominees.

In the first of a few censored moments, he said: "To my fellow nominees, we all know there's no f**king competition between us.

"I'm inspired by you. I can't believe the beautiful, mesmerising and unique work you've all done this year. I really do feel honored to be mentioned with you."

He went on to thank "Joker" director Todd Phillips, and apologise for being "such a pain in the a**".

Thanking Phillips, the actor said: "You convinced me to do this movie and you encouraged me to give everything and be sincere. I am such a pain in the a**. I cannot believe you put up with me."

The actor, then, stressed on the importance of helping with climate change issues such as the raging bushfires in Australia.

"Contrary to popular belief I don't want to rock the boat. The boat is f**king rocked," he said.

"It's really nice that so many people come up and sent in their well-wishes, but we have to do more than that" the actor said, adding: "I have not always been a virtuous man. I'm learning so much so many of you in this room... You all have given me multiple opportunities to get it right. I am deeply grateful."

The actor also pointed out that his fellow actors don't need to take jets to Palm Springs.

"Hopefully, we can be unified and actually make some changes. It's great to vote but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives. I hope that we can do that. We don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs sometimes or back, please.

"I'll try to do better and I hope you will too. Thank you so much for putting up with me. I'm so grateful for this night and all of you thank you," he concluded.

With the win, Phoenix has now become the second actor to win the prize from the HFPA for portraying the Joker. In 2009, Heath Ledger won a Golden Globe posthumously in the Best Supporting Actor category for "The Dark Knight".

Ricky Gervais hosted the awards show, which aired in India on Comedy Central, Colors Infinity and Vh1.