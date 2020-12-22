हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Govinda

Govinda turns 57: Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon pen heartfelt notes for actor’s birthday

Celebrities and fans sent Govinda wishes over social media for his birthday

Govinda turns 57: Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon pen heartfelt notes for actor’s birthday
Credit: Twitter/ Madhuri Dixit Nene

Mumbai: As Bollywood star Govinda rang in his 57th birthday on Monday, the actor received heart-warming wishes from his friends and co-stars from the industry on social media.

Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Twitter and penned an adorable wish for her co-actor and the star "who brings a smile on everyone's face.”

The `Kalank` actor also posted throwback pictures with Govinda, as they have a gala time on the sets of a TV show.

"Your films, dance, dialogues... your presence alone brings a smile on everyone's face including mine. Sending you my best wishes on your birthday. Happy birthday, @govindaahuja21," she tweeted.

 

 

Recalling the films with her `Partner` star, actor Raveena Tandon shared a montage on Instagram of the songs with the birthday boy and noted down the birthday wish.

"Happy Birthday ChiChi ! @govinda_herono1...Here`s to my fav fun costar and buddy of countless years! @govinda_herono1 Some of my fav countless fun moments! For you chichi," wrote Tandon.

In a career spanning over three decades, Govinda has done more than 165 Bollywood films.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GovindaGovinda birthdayGovinda turns 57Govindha wishes
Next
Story

Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu blessed with third daughter, actor calls them his angels
  • 1,00,55,560Confirmed
  • 1,45,810Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M52S

DNA: Jairam Ramesh apologizes to Vivek Doval