SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Gudi Padwa 2023: Shraddha Kapoor Wishes Fans On Marathi New Year- See Pic

Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram and wished her fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 05:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

New Delhi: As India celebrates Gudi Padwa with all zest and enthusiasm, Bollywood too has its own celebration going on. Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ has taken to social media to wish her fans and loved ones ‘Happy Gudi Padwa’.   

The actress shared a picture of Gudi hung on the window and wrote in marathi “Happy Gudi Padwa and a prosperous new year. May your house be filled with happiness and excitement”.  

See the pic here

Shraddha Kapoor has outperformed in her film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ and has upped her hotness game in the film. Currently, the film is enjoying a successful run at the box office. And the audience are hailing the actress for her performance and her remarkable yet fresh chemistry with Ranbir is also loved a lot.  

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is slated to be featured in Stree 2, one of the highly anticipated films from her roaster.  

Shraddha KapoorGudi PadwaShraddha Kapoor Gudi Padwa PicsGudi Padwa celebrations

