Hansal Mehta Teases Potential Scam 4 On Byju’s Crisis, Paresh Rawal Responds

One of the most talked-about stories in the past few weeks is that of the Ed-tech giant Byju’s, which has been in turmoil due to various challenges faced by the company, including auditing faults, resignations of employees and executives, and not being able to make regular payments on a $1.2 billion loan. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is among the few people who had vocally criticised the company in the past. He reacted to the Byju’s crisis by referring to an old tweet, where he claimed that the workings of the company are material for another season of “Scam”.

Hansal Mehta to make Scam S4?

Hansal Mehta referred to his old tweet, where he had called the company "a total sham" and even indicated that there was enough content for a new OTT series. He even has a name for the web series.



Resharing his old tweet from 2021, he wrote, "There I said it 2 years ago. Scam S4 – The Byju scam."

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal also shared his opinion about the situation and encouraged Hansal Mehta to make it. He commented, "Absolutely right! Go for it mr Mehta"

One of the users wrote, "Let this be your next project. I must use this opportunity to congratulate you on the success of #Scoop, one of the best web series ever. Watched twice."

Another user wrote, "You are in a way becoming the maker of scams :-) still haven’t gotten out of #Scam1992 one of the perfect in all of the departments! Kudos to you!!"

Hansal Mehta shares his own story with Byju’s

Earlier, the filmmaker recounted an incident involving a representative from Byju’s, who visited his home with the intention of persuading him to buy their educational programme for his daughter. He expressed dissatisfaction and said that the company tried to sell him a programme that his daughter did not require at the time. He added that the company even went on to imply that his daughter was academically poor.

Hansal Mehta is the director behind the popular web show Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Recently, his other directorial venture, Scoop, was also released, and it received a great response from the audience as well as the critics.