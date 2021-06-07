Happy Birthday Amrita Rao: Her quirky Instagram posts that will make you LOL - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Amrita Rao will be departing from her 30s and turning 40 today (June 7), reaching a huge milestone. The gorgeous actress, who recently embraced motherhood, has had a long and illustrious career in Bollywood. With making her acting debut in 'Ab Ke Baras' in 2002 to starring in consequent hit movies such as 'Vivah', 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Welcome to Sajjanpur', she has come a long way.

Although the actress is busy with embracing motherhood at the moment, she still makes time for her fans on social media and entertains them with her quirky and funny posts. The actress, often called as the quintessential girl next door', is secretly also a goofball as seen in her Instagram videos.

On the ocassion of her birthday, check out her funniest and quirkiest post on social media.

After the 'Jal Lijiye' meme featuring Bollywood stunner Amrita Rao went viral on the internet, Rao decided to come up with her own rendition of the meme in a hilarious Instagram video.

On Mother's Day, this year, Amrita had taken to Instagram to share a hilarious video of her talking to her son in the language she called 'Kuchoo and Puchoo'.

Remember the time, she posted a relatable meme on how everyone feels about Mondays? We're sure you agree with her 'Monday Face'.

When she posted an appreciation post for her husband and called him a 'hands-on dad'.

Throwback to the time, Amrita jumped on the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme with her own rendition of 'Potty Ho Rahi Hai' - another relatable meme for new parents.

On the personal front, Amrita Rao and hubby RJ Anmol were blessed with a baby boy Veer on November 1, 2020. The couple welcomed their first child together and shared the good news with fans on social media.

Amrita and Anmol got married in 2016 after dating each other for nearly 7 years. The pictures of Amrita flaunting her baby bump flooded the internet and finally the news of her expecting came out. The couple keeps their personal life under wraps. Several fan clubs shared the image and congratulated the actress.

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in 'Thackeray' where she played Meena Tai Thackeray and received all the love from fans.

Happy Birthday, Amrita Rao!