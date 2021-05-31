Amrita Rao reacts to viral 'Jal Lijiye' meme with her own hilarious rendition - Watch!

New Delhi: After the 'Jal Lijiye' meme featuring Bollywood stunner Amrita Rao went viral on the internet, Rao decided to come up with her own rendition of the meme in a hilarious Instagram video and fans can't stop watching it!

On Sunday (May 30), Amrita took to Instagram to share a reel of her recreating the popular 'Jal Lijiye' dialogue from her hit movie 'Vivah' with a fun twist at the end.

In the video, Rao is seen timidly offering 'jal' or water and then returning to the frame with a bucket that she splashes over the camera in a surprising twist and then turns breaks out from her coy character.

Check out the hilarious video:

On the personal front, Amrita Rao and hubby RJ Anmol were blessed with a baby boy Veer on November 1, 2020. The couple welcomed their first child together and shared the good news with fans on social media.

Amrita and Anmol got married in 2016 after dating each other for nearly 7 years. The pictures of Amrita flaunting her baby bump flooded the internet and finally the news of her expecting came out. The couple keeps their personal life under wraps. Several fan clubs shared the image and congratulated the actress.

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in 'Thackeray' where she played Meena Tai Thackeray and received all the love from fans.