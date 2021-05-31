हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao reacts to viral 'Jal Lijiye' meme with her own hilarious rendition - Watch!

On Sunday (May 30), Amrita took to Instagram to share a reel of her recreating the popular 'Jal Lijiye' dialogue from her hit movie 'Vivah' with a fun twist at the end.

Amrita Rao reacts to viral &#039;Jal Lijiye&#039; meme with her own hilarious rendition - Watch!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Amrita Rao and File Photo

New Delhi: After the 'Jal Lijiye' meme featuring Bollywood stunner Amrita Rao went viral on the internet, Rao decided to come up with her own rendition of the meme in a hilarious Instagram video and fans can't stop watching it!

On Sunday (May 30), Amrita took to Instagram to share a reel of her recreating the popular 'Jal Lijiye' dialogue from her hit movie 'Vivah' with a fun twist at the end. 

In the video, Rao is seen timidly offering 'jal' or water and then returning to the frame with a bucket that she splashes over the camera in a surprising twist and then turns breaks out from her coy character.

Check out the hilarious video:

 

On the personal front, Amrita Rao and hubby RJ Anmol were blessed with a baby boy Veer on November 1, 2020. The couple welcomed their first child together and shared the good news with fans on social media.

Amrita and Anmol got married in 2016 after dating each other for nearly 7 years. The pictures of Amrita flaunting her baby bump flooded the internet and finally the news of her expecting came out. The couple keeps their personal life under wraps. Several fan clubs shared the image and congratulated the actress.

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in 'Thackeray' where she played Meena Tai Thackeray and received all the love from fans. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amrita Raoamrita rao memeAmrita Rao Jal Lijiye memeAmrita Rao Instagram
Next
Story

This throwback picture of Rapper Badshah will surely leave you in splits!

Must Watch

PT1M15S

Delhi High Court issues notice to Twitter seeking answers on observance of New IT Laws