Happy Birthday, Karan Johar! Here's looking back at his blockbuster films!

New Delhi: The maverick filmmaker Karan Johar, who has given us the biggest Bollywood hits and the most interesting gossip, turned 49 years old today (May 25, 2021). Johar, the son of film producer and founder of Dharma Productions Yash Johar, has followed his father's footsteps and emerged as a prominent director and film personality.

Karan started his journey as an assistant director for the iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' directed by Aditya Chopra and then went on to make his directorial debut with the college love story 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' which was a box office hit!

To mark the special occasion of his 49th birthday, let's take a look at his most hit films:

1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...: The 2001 film with a star-studded cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, and Kareena Kapoor was a huge blockbuster when it released. Even though the plot revolved around a simple family drama, Johar's storytelling abilities are what won the audiences' hearts.

2. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: Karan has never shied away from controversial topics and even in the early 2000s, in his third directorial he took on the subject of marital infidelity among Indians living abroad. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan.

3. My Name Is Khan: For his fourth directorial, he explored the racial prejudice faced by Muslims after the September 11 attacks with the fictional story of a Muslim man with Asperger's syndrome and his Hindu wife starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

4. Student of the Year: Johar introduced a whole new cast of newbies in the film revolving around a group of students vying for the title of 'Student of the Year' at their college. It introduced us to brilliant actors including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

5. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: The 2016 film dealt with the delicate subject of unrequited love by a man played by Ranbir Kapoor for his best friend played by Anushka Sharma. It was a huge commercial success and also received a nod from the critics.

Happy Birthday, Karan Johar!