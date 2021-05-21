हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajesh Khanna

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Ayushmann, Kajol in Mumbai Police memes for COVID awareness

On Friday (May 21), the official social media accounts of Mumbai Police shared a series of witty memes featuring Bollywood stars.

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Ayushmann, Kajol in Mumbai Police memes for COVID awareness
Pic courtesy: Twitter/Mumbai Police

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Friday shared a series of witty memes on their official Twitter and Instagram accounts featuring Bollywood stars. The memes are intended to remind people to take precautions amid the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The memes feature dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Kajol, and are humorous as well as informative.

A meme featuring late actor Rajesh Khanna`s photograph urges people to order food at home instead of stepping out. It reads: 'Rajesh' order 'Khanna' at home.

Along with the meme, Mumbai Police posted: "Pushpa, we hate rule-breakers! Stay home rey... #BeBollyGood #KakaWouldSay #StayHomeStaySafe #takingoncorona."

A meme featuring Amitabh Bachchan reminds people to wear masks properly. It reads: 'Big-B'lunder wearing your mask below nose.

A meme featuring Kajol` picture says: You can't 'Kajol' us into thinking getting chocolates is essential.

Mumbai Police borrowed from a popular dialogue of Kajol from "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" to write alongside the meme: "Cheater, cheater, cheater... That`s what you are!"

The meme featuring Ayushmann Khurrana warns people against stepping out. It reads: 'Ayush, Maan' Ja -- it is very unwise to step out unnecessarily.

Alongside the meme, it is written: "Be 'Zyada Saavdhan' today to ensure everything's 'Shubh Mangal' everyday.

