On Aditya Chopra's 50th birthday, Karan Johar shares a throwback pic with little Aryan Khan stealing the limelight!

New Delhi: On the occasion of filmmaker Aditya Chopra's 50th birthday, his close pal and renowned filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and wrote a heartwarming note for his friend on his special day.

He shared a black and white picture along with the note and wrote, "And just like that he’s 50! So many memories ... so many movies... so many moments... He remains an unstoppable visionary! Silently and solidly takes on the studio mantle and creates barometers for everyone! Happy birthday to my mentor, best friend and chachu to my kids! Love you so much Adi! ( yes yes he exists!!) pic courtesy @iamsrk with us being dutiful uncles in goa! Two decades ago!”

In the picture, we can see Aditya along with Karan carrying little Aryan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's elder son) in his arms, and the picture was clicked in Goa by SRK. Karan termed Aditya as an ‘unstoppable visionary.’

Several celeb friends Kajol, Anushka Sharma, Mini Mathur and Manish Malhotra among others dropped their comments on KJo's timeline.

Meanwhile, Aditya Chopra had planned a massive celebration for 50 years of Yash Raj Films last year but due to the pandemic, the celebrations were first postponed and now he has decided to donate the entire amount for the celebration for the COVID relief fund.