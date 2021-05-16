हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vicky Kaushal

Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Lesser-known facts about the Raazi actor!

On the celebratory occasion of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's 33rd birthday, let's take a look at lesser-known facts about the 'Masaan' actor.

File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal turns 33 years old this Sunday (May 16) and will be celebrating another birthday amid the pandemic. The actor started off as an engineering student assisting Anurag Kashyap in the crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012 and is now the recipient of the National Film Award for best actor. Kaushal has surely come a long way and has displayed his acting prowess to the mainstream. 

He has carved his place among the A-listers of Bollywood and fans are excited to see a lot more of the actor on-screen. While we can clearly witness his reel life presence, let's take a deeper look into the 'Sanju' actor's real life.

On the celebratory occasion of his 33rd birthday, let's take a look at lesser-known facts about the actor.

1. He is stuntman and action director Sham Kaushal's son. He also has a younger brother named Sunny who is also an actor.

2. Vicky Kaushal made his debut with the indie drama 'Masaan' directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. Incidentally, both, Kaushal and Ghaywan were assistants on Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

3. Kaushal stole the show with his acting debut as he won the IFA and Screen Awards for Best Male Debut and a nomination for the Asian Film Award for Best Newcomer.

4. Vicky received his big breakthrough in 2018 when he bagged the lead role in the romantic comedy Love per Square Foot - India's first Netflix original film. 

5. The actor will next portray the freedom fighter Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, in his next film. He is also shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya's family comedy-drama, 'The Great Indian Family' and Shashank Khaitan's comical spy film 'Mr. Lele' co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Happy Birthday, Vicky Kaushal!

