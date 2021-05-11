The pandemic has united us in ways that we had never seen before: Bhumi Pednekar

New Delhi: Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has been working tirelessly towards aiding COVID-19 patients across the country. She kickstarted a social media initiative called COVID Warrior that used the power of social media to save people’s lives. Bhumi is proud about how Indians have united to save fellow citizens.

Bhumi Pednekar said, “The pandemic has united us in ways and forms that we had never been before. We have united in grief, we have united to pray for someone we don’t know, we have united to save a life, we have united for humanity. I want to thank each and every Indian who has come forward to save a fellow citizen, reach out to another person in need. As a citizen, I’m proud of how we Indians have joined hands in a bid to protect a life.”

Bhumi has been tireless working to protect people and has resorted to social media to reach out to as many people in need. Her initiative has managed to save many lives.

She added, “COVID Warrior has used the power of social media for greater good. It has used the power of digital to unify people fighting a common enemy. I have been overwhelmed with the love and care that people have showered on one another in this moment of crisis. I’m aware that we have long way to go before this virus is curbed but I’m spending every second of my time to fight it and save someone.”

Bhumi adds, “I know every Indian standing with me on this digital frontier is spending every single moment to constantly reach out to those in need. We will come out of this. We will overcome this virus and right now we want to save as many human beings as possible.”