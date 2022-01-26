Happy Republic Day! Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut 'spellbound ' by mighty power of Indian Air force

New Delhi: On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, countrymen were ecstatic to witness the mighty power of our Indian Air Force and appreciate different tableaux of states and UTs. Our Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza among others wished everyone on R-Day celebrations.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote: Goosebumps!! To see the might of our Indian Air Force… leaves you spellbound. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day with a proud heart. Jai hind

Goosebumps!! To see the might of our Indian Air Force… leaves you spellbound. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day with a proud heart. Jai hind pic.twitter.com/HHZWo0VxXU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a collage of pictures wishing his fans and countrymen on Republic Day.

Happy Republic Day As we celebrate the fundamental rights of our great constitution may we also fulfill our duties “To protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers, wildlife and to have compassion for living creatures;”#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/MIBtVJLJAw — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 26, 2022

“OF the people

FOR the people

BY the people”

Happy Republic Day to the PEOPLE of India #RepublicDay — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 26, 2022

What they can do, I can’t. Truly remarkable #HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/mIoNr8WI4n — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 26, 2022

India declared itself a Sovereign, Democratic and Republic state with the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950.

Interestingly, January 26 was selected as the Republic day because it was on this day in 1930 when the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj) was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress as opposed to the Dominion status offered by British Regime.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Republic Day.