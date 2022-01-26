हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Happy Republic Day 2022

Happy Republic Day! Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut 'spellbound ' by mighty power of Indian Air force

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a collage of pictures wishing his fans and countrymen on Republic Day. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, countrymen were ecstatic to witness the mighty power of our Indian Air Force and appreciate different tableaux of states and UTs. Our Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza among others wished everyone on R-Day celebrations. 

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote: Goosebumps!! To see the might of our Indian Air Force… leaves you spellbound. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day with a proud heart. Jai hind 

India declared itself a Sovereign, Democratic and Republic state with the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950. 

Interestingly, January 26 was selected as the Republic day because it was on this day in 1930 when the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj) was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress as opposed to the Dominion status offered by British Regime.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Republic Day. 

Jai Hind!

 

