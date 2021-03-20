हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Harman Baweja

Harman Baweja all set to tie the knot with Sasha Ramchandani - First photos out!

Harman Baweja can be seen dressed in an ethnic black kurta and is enjoying with his pals. Take a look at the photos:

Harman Baweja all set to tie the knot with Sasha Ramchandani - First photos out!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Love Story 2050 Harman Baweja is all set to tie the knot with Sasha Ramchandani. The pre-wedding festivity has kicked off and inside pictures were shared by businessman friend Raj Kundra. 

Harman Baweja can be seen dressed in an ethnic black kurta and is enjoying with his pals. Take a look at the pictures: 

The couple reportedly got engaged in December, last year. Harman's sister Rowena Baweja welcomed Sasha Ramchandani to the family and shared an adorable picture online. 

She wrote: Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you  #roka #family #celebrationtime #chandigarh #harmanbaweja

Harman Baweja made his debut in Love Story 2050. The film starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead

He was last seen in a television film It's My Life which released in 2020. 

Congratulations to the couple!

 

