topStoriesenglish2587981
NewsLifestylePeople
DANIEL RADCLIFFE

Daniel Radcliffe Is Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Erin Darke

The 33-year-old star and Darke, 38, are due to become parents later this year, reports BBC.com

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 12:07 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • The 33-year-old star and Darke, 38, are due to become parents later this year, reports BBC.com
  • The actors have been together for a decade after reportedly meeting on the set of the film 'Kill Your Darlings' in 2013.

Trending Photos

Daniel Radcliffe Is Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Erin Darke

New Delhi: Actor Daniel Radcliffe, who gained major stardom after playing the titular role of Harry Potter in the film, has confirmed he is expecting his first child with long-term partner Erin Darke.

The 33-year-old star and Darke, 38, are due to become parents later this year, reports BBC.com

The actors have been together for a decade after reportedly meeting on the set of the film 'Kill Your Darlings' in 2013.

Radcliffe played poet Allen Ginsberg in the film, and Darke featured as Gwendolyn, a romantic interest.

Also Read | 'Harry Potter' And 'Star Wars' Actor Paul Grant Passes Away At 56

Radcliffe rose to fame aged 12 when he starred as the bespectacled boy wizard in 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' in 2001. More recently, he starred in the lead role in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story', which was released last year.

The biopic follows the life and career of comedian Weird Al Yankovic, who found fame with comical spoof versions of classic songs.

Radcliffe told Newsweek last year: "I want my kids - if and when they exist - I would love them to be around film sets."

Michigan-born Darke is best known for her role in 2015 series Good Girls Revolt, and more recently appeared in Prime Video series 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'.

Radcliffe's Harry Potter co-star, Rupert Grint, who played Ronald Weasley in the films, has a three-year-old daughter, Wednesday, with actor Georgia Groome.

Live Tv

Daniel RadcliffeDaniel Radcliffe kidDaniel Radcliffe gfDaniel Radcliffe girlfriendDaniel Radcliffe Erin Darke

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'