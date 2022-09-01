NewsLifestylePeople
SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Here's how Shraddha Kapoor fans celebrated 4 years of 'Stree' - Watch

The movie starred Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao in the lead roles and was directed by Amar Kaushik.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 03:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

New Delhi: The movie 'Stree' was one of the rare instances atleast in the indian film industry where a horror film lived up to its expectation and now the fans of actress Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to celebrate 4 Years of its release.

The movie was much loved by both audiences and the critics and here are some posts of the fans celebrating its 4 years:

 

 

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's breakout 2018 smash, 'Stree' has . completed 4 years since its release. The actress was able to frighten and amuse the audience with her portrayal of a beautiful ghost. The unique plot of the movie generated a lot of buzz. The actress has received praise from both critics and viewers for trying one of the types of characters and succeeding in it.

There have been reports which suggest that Shraddha Kapoor will reportedly return as her role in the highly anticipated "Stree" sequel. The actress's admirers have been eagerly anticipating her return to the horror comedy genre so they can be thrilled.

Currently, Shraddha is putting the last touches on her upcoming Luv Ranjan-directed film, in which she will work alongside Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The movie is scheduled to premiere on March 8, 2023.

