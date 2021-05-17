India’s Adeline Castelino becomes third runner-up at Miss Universe 2020, know more about the diva!

New Delhi: Miss India Adeline Castelino is the third runner-up at 69th Miss Universe contest held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Sunday (May 16). Miss Mexico Andrea Meza won the Miss Universe crown for 2020.

Adeline, who performed remarkably well at the contest, shared a long emotional note before leaving for the beauty pageant on her Instagram, “A moment which I always dreamt of is finally here! I am departing to Florida to represent my beautiful nation India at the @MissUniverse Competition”.

Talking about the current pandemic situation in India, the 22-year-old added, “To my people, I know the time hasn’t been easy for us, I aim to bring pride and joy to my country India through my representation at Miss Universe. I’ll be wearing the sash that says INDIA across my heart the sash, which is made from the blessings, love, warmth and the beautiful smiles of the citizens of India! JAI HIND!”

Know all about Adeline Castelino: