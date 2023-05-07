Here's Why Amitabh Bachchan Asked Fans To Not Come And Meet Him At Jalsa On Sunday

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan often takes to his blog to express himself and shares updates about his professional commitments. Yesterday, the actor took to his blog and mentioned that he won’t be able to greet his fans on Sunday, something which he follows religiously and is ritual for all his fans to see their favourite actor.

"The human speaks and thinks with speed now .. the expression and the brevity of the express .. the understanding by the other in no uncertain terms and conditions, that this is what it is .. take or leave .. and when they have left the environ of discuss you sit and wonder where we are all going …," Big B wrote on the blog.

Further, he mentioned that he has certain work commitments due to which he will be unable to meet his fans. "Going certainly not for the GATE at JALSA tomorrow, for .. there is work on location which can only be given permission for on a Sunday .. There shall be effort of course to return in time for the 5:45pm at Jalsa .. but there could be a delay or a non-appearance.. so a warning in advance to keep away ..."

"I must confess that the film Section 84 IPC is taking a lot out of me as far as the nature of the film and role is, which is why when the day work is done it does not leave you even as you set off for home .. much of it remains in the head and body and as is often the matter with the profession, it remains a pleasant disturbance .." Amitabh Bachchan wrote. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan also sustained injuries while shooting on the sets of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’ in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s ‘Section 84’, Prabhas’ ‘Project K’ and will be hosting the 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He was last seen in ‘Uunchai’ alongside Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta.