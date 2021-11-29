Him and I: Patralekhaa holds hubby Rajkummar Rao close in new romantic pic!

New Delhi: Newlyweds' Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's grand marriage ceremony pictures have been floating around social media for the past 2 weeks as the celebs gave us a peek into their loved-up, starry affair.

On Sunday (November 29), actress Patralekhaa shared a fun picture with hubby Rajkummar from one of their celebration ceremonies. In the picture, she's seen hugging him while he smiles with his hand on his heart.

The couple were seen wearing glitzy jackets and Patralekhaa had styled her hair with shimmery glitter hairstreaks. She captioned the picture with a romantic caption, "Him and I".

Take a look at the picture:

Rajkummar Rao quickly took to the comment section and said, "Pyaar aur Mohabbat", setting couple goals!

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married on November 15 in Chandigarh and dated each other for close to ten years before they tied the knot.

The couple wore outfits by Sabyasachi for their D-Day. While Patralekha opted for a red saree, Rajkummar was dressed in a white sherwani.

The duo starred opposite each other in Hansal Mehta’s, 'Citylights'. The two have also worked together for the web show, 'Bose: Dead/Alive'.

Patralekhaa in an earlier interview with Humans of Bombay had revealed that for Rajkummar it was love at first sight. He saw her in an ad film and thought of marrying her. She also revealed how big of a romantic the acclaimed actor is.

While Rajkummar has featured in some critically acclaimed films such as 'Newton', 'Shahid', 'Omerta', 'Aligarh' among others, Patralekhaa has starred in 'Love Games', 'Badnaam Gali' and 'Nanu Ki Jaanu', to name a few.

