Rajkummar Rao’s wife Patralekhaa Sabyasachi’s mangalsutra costs more than Rs 1 lakh - Check details

New Delhi: Newlywed Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa returned to Mumbai last week from Chandigarh - where their wedding took place. The couple walked hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport. Patralekhaa looked gorgeous in a beautiful red organza saree and Rajkummar was dressed in a white shirt and pants. However, it was Patralekhaa’s unique designed mangalsutra from fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee that caught everyone's attention.

Patralekhaa was seen wearing the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2, which is made of 18k gold and features black onyx and pearls. The mangalsutra is from the Intimate Fine Jewellery line of Sabyasachi Jewels and costs a whopping Rs 1,65,000.

Take a closer look at the Mangalsutra:

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15 at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh, after dating for 11 years. The couple wore outfits by Sabyasachi for their D-Day. While Patralekha opted for a red saree, Rajkummar was dressed in a white sherwani. “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond,” wrote Rajkummar on Instagram for his wife.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding bash was attended by Huma Qureshi, Farah Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub, Abhishek Banerjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Hansal Mehta among others.