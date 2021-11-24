हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajkummar Rao

Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa dance their hearts out in unseen photos from wedding: PICS

Rajkummar Rao shared some unseen photos with his bride Patralekhaa from their wedding celebrations. The two can be dancing like 'there's no tomorrow' in one of the photos.

Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa dance their hearts out in unseen photos from wedding: PICS
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who recently walked down the aisle with his long-time girlfriend Patralekhaa in an intimate ceremony, has dropped a new photo with his better half. The latest photo shows the couple dancing their hearts out. The photo seems to have been clicked during one of the wedding functions. 

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha got married in Chandigarh on November 15 and the internet is flooded with their pictures and videos. The couple has been sharing throwback pictures from their wedding on social media and they are all over. 

In the latest photos, we can see how much fun the bridegroom - Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had, as they grooved to the beats in the wedding. In another photo, Rajkummar can be seen enjoying himself while his bride cheers for him. 

The actor captioned the post, writing, "Dance like thee is o tmorrow @patralekhaa (sic)."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated each other for close to ten years before they tied the know. The duo starred opposite each other in Hansal Mehta’s, 'Citylights'. The two have also worked together for the web show, 'Bose: Dead/Alive'.

Patralekhaa in an earlier interview with Humans of Bombay, had revealed that for Rajkummar it was love at first sight. He saw her in an ad film and thought of marrying her. She also revealed how big of a romantic the acclaimed actor is.

While Rajkummar has featured in some critically acclaimed films such as 'Newton', 'Shahid', 'Omerta', 'Aligarh' among others, Patralekhaa has starred in 'Love Games', 'Badnaam Gali' and 'Nanu Ki Jaanu', to name a few.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajkummar Raorajkummar rao weddingRajkummar Rao Patralekhaa weddingPatralekhaa bride lookRajkummar Rao wedding photosRajkummar Rao Patralekhaa photos
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan sends legal notice to pan masala brand for featuring him in ad despite contract termination

Must Watch

PT19M25S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Mamata's action, Congress in tension?