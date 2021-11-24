Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa dance their hearts out in unseen photos from wedding: PICS

New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who recently walked down the aisle with his long-time girlfriend Patralekhaa in an intimate ceremony, has dropped a new photo with his better half. The latest photo shows the couple dancing their hearts out. The photo seems to have been clicked during one of the wedding functions.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha got married in Chandigarh on November 15 and the internet is flooded with their pictures and videos. The couple has been sharing throwback pictures from their wedding on social media and they are all over.

In the latest photos, we can see how much fun the bridegroom - Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had, as they grooved to the beats in the wedding. In another photo, Rajkummar can be seen enjoying himself while his bride cheers for him.

The actor captioned the post, writing, "Dance like thee is o tmorrow @patralekhaa (sic)."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated each other for close to ten years before they tied the know. The duo starred opposite each other in Hansal Mehta’s, 'Citylights'. The two have also worked together for the web show, 'Bose: Dead/Alive'.

Patralekhaa in an earlier interview with Humans of Bombay, had revealed that for Rajkummar it was love at first sight. He saw her in an ad film and thought of marrying her. She also revealed how big of a romantic the acclaimed actor is.

While Rajkummar has featured in some critically acclaimed films such as 'Newton', 'Shahid', 'Omerta', 'Aligarh' among others, Patralekhaa has starred in 'Love Games', 'Badnaam Gali' and 'Nanu Ki Jaanu', to name a few.