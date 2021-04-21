Hina Khan's father passes away, actress returns to Mumbai from Kashmir

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan’s father passed away on Tuesday (April 20) and the actress who was shooting for a music video in the valley immediately rushed back to Mumbai and was clicked by the paparazzi.

The alleged cause of death of the actress's father was cardiac arrest. Many industry friends paid condolence to the 33-year-old through their social media account, confirming her fathers death.

However any statement from Hina Khan is yet awaited.

Hina Khan’s ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ co-star Kanchi Singh took to her Instagram stories to share her condolences to Hina. “Unbelievable! RIP uncle. My heartfelt condolences to the entire family," wrote Kanchi.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli also shared the sad news and offered their condolences to Hina.

“I was so sorry to hear about your father’s passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family. No matter wherever he is, he’ll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever My deepest condolence to you and your family,” wrote Nikki Tamboli.

I was so sorry to hear about your father’s passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family.

No matter wherever he is, he’ll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever

My deepest condolence to you and your family @eyehinakhan — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) April 20, 2021

While Eijaz Khanexpressed his sorrow with a dua and wrote, “sorry for your loss Hina. Inna lilla hi wa inna ilayihi rajioon. Khuda unko jannat naseeb farmaaye. .@eyehinakhan.”

sorry for your loss Hina. Inna lilla hi wa inna ilayihi rajioon. Khuda unko jannat naseeb farmaaye. .@eyehinakhan

— Eijaz Khan (@KhanEijaz) April 20, 2021

Hina Khan participated in Bigg Boss 14 as a senior in which Eijaz and Nikki were contestants.

Hina Khan has often claimed to be a ‘daddy’s girl’ and her instagram stories and reel also used to feature her father. She has ‘Dad pep talks’ as one of the highlights on her Instagram account.