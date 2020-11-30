Hina Khan posts mesmerising pictures from her vacation in Maldives on Instagram - Take a look

Actor Hina Khan left behind her worries and took off for a romantic vacation with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in the Maldives. She shared some gorgeous pictures of herself from the beautiful island with shimmering blue water in the background.

The actor is known for role as Akshara in Star Plus's ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and also as a contestant in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. In 2015 and 2016 she was one of television’s highest paid actresses.

The Maldives has become a common vacation spot for celebrities. Last year as well Hina Khan went for a vacation to the island around this time with her boyfriend and parents, making this seem like a developing tradition.

In her Instagram post, Hina Khan is seen in a breezy white dress posing on a dock in front of a sea-plane with the caption “Vibe Check: Sun, Sand & Bliss.”

Hina Khan also uploaded stunning pictures of herself in a sun hat and feather printed top with the classic beach scenery in the background. She had also posted pictures to her story of her room and also a few selfies with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

The actress was felicitated with the Style Icon of Television Industry 2020 (female), Style Icon of Social Media 2020 (female) recently and bagged a prize Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards Films 2020 as well.