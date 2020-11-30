हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hina Khan posts mesmerising pictures from her vacation in Maldives on Instagram - Take a look

Actor Hina Khan left behind her worries and took off for a romantic vacation with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in the Maldives. She shared some gorgeous pictures of herself from the beautiful island with shimmering blue water in the background.

Credit: Instagram/ @realhinakhan

The actor is known for role as Akshara in Star Plus's ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and also as a contestant in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. In 2015 and 2016 she was one of television’s highest paid actresses.

The Maldives has become a common vacation spot for celebrities. Last year as well Hina Khan went for a vacation to the island around this time with her boyfriend and parents, making this seem like a developing tradition.

In her Instagram post, Hina Khan is seen in a breezy white dress posing on a dock in front of a sea-plane with the caption “Vibe Check: Sun, Sand & Bliss.”

Hina Khan also uploaded stunning pictures of herself in a sun hat and feather printed top with the classic beach scenery in the background. She had also posted pictures to her story of her room and also a few selfies with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

The actress was felicitated with the Style Icon of Television Industry 2020 (female), Style Icon of Social Media 2020 (female) recently and bagged a prize Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards Films 2020 as well.

 

