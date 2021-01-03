हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hina Khan

Hina Khan’s sizzling throwback bikini pics set the internet on fire - Take a look

Actress Hina Khan bid the year 2020 goodbye with a stunning throwback picture

Hina Khan’s sizzling throwback bikini pics set the internet on fire - Take a look
Credit: Instagram/ @realhinakhan

New Delhi: Social media sensation Hina Khan ended the year with a stunning new throwback picture from her vacation in the Maldives. Flaunting her gorgeous curves, the actress posted pictures of herself in a bikini as she let a sheer black scarf dance in the wind, holding it behind her.

The beach beauty took to Instagram to post the pictures from her verified account. In her iconic white ‘flawless’ hat and with a magenta bikini, she expressed her excitement for the New year.

Looking to the beautiful blue skies and the horizon, she captioned her post saying, “I am all set to dive into 2021. #GoodBye2020.”

Take a look at her post below:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 

Her posts never fail to become a sensation on social media as her huge fan following like and comment on every single post she publishes. The actress recently gave the internet gorgeous pictures from her vacation in the Maldives that went viral as soon as she posted them.

Have a glance at few of her viral pics:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 

On the work front, Hina Khan made her debut in Bollywood with the film 'Hacked' released in 2019. She was also seen in the digital platform with 'Damaged 2' and 'Unlocked: The Haunted App'.

 

