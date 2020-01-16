How Ranveer Singh reacted to first pics of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's daughter Anayra

New Delhi: Minutes after actor-comedian Kapil Sharma shared the first pictures of his and wife Ginni Chatrath's newborn daughter on Instagram, the comments section of the post was full of messages for the little one and one such cute response was from actor Ranveer Singh, who shares a close bond with him and Deepika Padukone.

"Oyyyye yaar kapalllll," wrote Ranveer, adding a few emoticons. Kapil, too, responded in kind by posting some heart emoticons on Ranveer's comment.

Kapil and Ginni welcomed their baby girl on December 10. It was only on Wednesday (January 15) that Kapil treated everyone to the baby's picture and revealed that they have named her Anayra Sharma.

In the pictures, Anayra looks totally adorable and cute as a pudding. In one of them, she is cradled in Kapil's arms and the father-daughter duo look at each other while Ginni stands beside them.

"Meet our piece of heart Anayra Sharma," Kapil wrote while sharing pictures of Anayra.

Isn't she adorable?

Deepika was among the first celebrities to see the picture of Anayra when she was born. Kapil had shown her the picture when she went to promote 'Chhapaak' on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Kapil had announced about Anayra's birth on Twitter with a post that read, "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai Mata Di."

Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Kapil and Ginni married in December 2018 in Jalandhar. They dated for a few years before tying the knot.