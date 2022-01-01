Happy New Year! Here's how Sonam Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, other celebs welcomed 2022

New Delhi: As we stepped into the new year, Bollywood celebs took to social media to share their reflections on the past year, hopes for 2022 and glimpses of their New Year's Eve celebration.

B-town couples such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt rang in the new year together and we're all rooting for them to kickstart a wonderful year.

Other celebs such as Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ileana D'Cruz, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty also shared the new year cheer with their fans on Instagram.

Check out their New Year's posts:

Mira Rajput shared a loved-up pic with Shahid Kapoor and wrote in the caption, "It’s going to be a great one because Mr K agreed to a photo, Happy New Year everyone, For the first time I’m comfy as hell on NYE. Pyjamas, fuzzy socks, and bear to love, Can we do this every year?"

Sonam Kapoor dropped elegant pictures from her London home and a couple of cute pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Soha Ali Khan rang in the new year with her husband Kunal Kemmu, brother Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. Kareena's elder son Taimur was also spotted in the celebration pictures. While Soha had donned a beautiful orange kaftan, Kareena wore a red pyjama set with shoes.

Shilpa Shetty shared a fun reel as she 'jumped into 2022'.

Malaika Arora shared a video of her first morning of 2022 straight from her bedroom.

Alia Bhatt celebrated the New Year with her beau Ranbir Kapoor along with wild animals as seen in her Instagram post.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself wearing headphones and closing his eyes as he shared his first Instagram post of 2022.

Ranveer Singh shared a cute and funny video of Deepika Padukone from their romantic dinner.

Kangana Ranaut, who is known to attract controversy, in her new year post said that she wishes to have less FIRs against her this year.

Actress Taapsee Pannu had a ball with her sister as they welcomed the New Year.

She wrote in the caption, "Bringing it in with lot of love! And hoping for the same love back from 2022!"

Speaking of 2022, many exciting films will be releasing this year such as Radhe Shyam, Gehraiyaan, The Kashmir Files, Attack, Badhaai Do, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Laal Singh Chaddha, Doctor G, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Cirkus and Phone Bhoot.

We wish you a happy new year!