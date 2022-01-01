हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's 'good morning 2022' bedroom video goes viral -Watch

Malaika and beau Arjun Kapoor recently had a brief vacay together at the picturesque Maldives. Needless to say their photos broke the internet. 

Malaika Arora&#039;s &#039;good morning 2022&#039; bedroom video goes viral -Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The diva Malaika Arora might be away from her beau Arjun Kapoor these days after he tested COVID-19 positive recently, but is looking forward to reuniting once he recovers fully. Her latest social media posts have been a rage online and why not after all it features the power couple together. 

On the New Year 2022 morning of January 1, the stunner Malaika Arora shared a video of her bedroom, where she can be seen chilling and wishing everyone. Watch the video here:

Looks like this was shot while she was still half asleep and you cannot help but notice the pristine whites in her room. 

Malaika Arora runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. Malaika and actor Arjun look adorable together. Their social media PDA often grabs attention and invites many comments too. 

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'. And Malaika is these days seen judging dance reality show - India's Best Dancers with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. 

 

