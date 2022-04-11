New Delhi: Multilingual actor Pranitha Subhash, who has worked in several Kannada, Telugu and Hindi films, is soon going to welcome her first baby with husband Nitin.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Hungama 2' actor shared a string of pregnancy announcement pictures, in which she can be seen held by her husband while holding pictures of the sonography.

Dressed in coordinated white outfits, they also posed with a positive pregnancy test device.

In the caption, she wrote, "For my husband`s 34th bday, the angels above have a present for u."

For the unversed, Pranitha tied the knot with businessman Nitin Raju in an intimate wedding ceremony on May 30, 2021.

The wedding was a low-key affair due to COVID-19 protocols and restrictions.