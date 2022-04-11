हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pranitha Subhash

Hungama 2 star Pranitha Subhash is pregnant with first child? See her NEW post

Pranitha Subhash shared the news with a series of pictures of her and her husband posing with pregnancy tests and pictures of the sonography reports.

Hungama 2 star Pranitha Subhash is pregnant with first child? See her NEW post
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Multilingual actor Pranitha Subhash, who has worked in several Kannada, Telugu and Hindi films, is soon going to welcome her first baby with husband Nitin.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Hungama 2' actor shared a string of pregnancy announcement pictures, in which she can be seen held by her husband while holding pictures of the sonography.

Dressed in coordinated white outfits, they also posed with a positive pregnancy test device.

 

In the caption, she wrote, "For my husband`s 34th bday, the angels above have a present for u."

For the unversed, Pranitha tied the knot with businessman Nitin Raju in an intimate wedding ceremony on May 30, 2021.

The wedding was a low-key affair due to COVID-19 protocols and restrictions.

