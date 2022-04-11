New Delhi: Communist Party of India (CPI) MP, Binoy Viswam on Monday (April 11, 2022) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the Covid-19 booster dose availability free of cost.

The Kerala MP in a letter to the prime minister asked him to reconsider the Centre’s decision of making the precautionary dose or booster shot available for all those above 18 years of age at private healthcare centres, which eliminates the possibility of these Covid-19 booster doses being administered with a subsidized amount or even for free.

Read the letter here:

Binoy Viswam CPI MP from Kerala writes to Prime Minister Modi urging him to reconsider the booster dose availability free of cost pic.twitter.com/Z3N9DXNYjk — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

India on Sunday began administering precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines at private vaccination centres to all aged above 18 years, who have completed nine months since the administration of their second dose.

The health ministry informed that the precaution dose will be of the same Covid-19 vaccine which has been used for administration of the first and second dose. Additionally, the Centre said that the private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as a service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine.

