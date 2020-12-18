I am back: Remo D'Souza discharged from hospital, thanks fans for prayers

New Delhi: Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza is finally back home from Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. The ‘Race 3’ director was hospitalized after he suffered a heart attack on December 11, 2020. He took to Instagram to thank his fans and well-wishers.

Remo shared a video in which he can be seen smiling and holding balloons which read ‘Welcome Home’. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Thank you all for the love , prayers and blessings I am back... thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @_adonis_ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back ... and thanks to all my friends.”

Check out Remo’s post:

Remo along with his wife Lizelle reached their home in the afternoon today (December 18). Lizelle was quoted by ETimes as saying, "We are back home."

Remo was in the hospital since he suffered a heart attack."He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU,” PTI had quoted sources as saying.

His friends had been visiting him in the hospital and also shared pictures with the ace choreographer. Actor Aamir Ali and Ahmed Khan were the first ones to visit the filmmaker. Earlier, the video of Remo tapping his feet to the song ‘Believer’ in the hospital room had also gone viral.