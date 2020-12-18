हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Remo D' Souza

I am back: Remo D'Souza discharged from hospital, thanks fans for prayers

Remo shared a video in which he can be seen smiling and holding balloons which read ‘Welcome Home’. 

I am back: Remo D&#039;Souza discharged from hospital, thanks fans for prayers
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/remodsouza

New Delhi: Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza is finally back home from Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. The ‘Race 3’ director was hospitalized after he suffered a heart attack on December 11, 2020. He took to Instagram to thank his fans and well-wishers.

Remo shared a video in which he can be seen smiling and holding balloons which read ‘Welcome Home’. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Thank you all for the love , prayers and blessings I am back... thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @_adonis_ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back ... and thanks to all my friends.”

Check out Remo’s post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

 

Remo along with his wife Lizelle reached their home in the afternoon today (December 18). Lizelle was quoted by ETimes as saying, "We are back home."

Remo was in the hospital since he suffered a heart attack."He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU,” PTI had quoted sources as saying.

His friends had been visiting him in the hospital and also shared pictures with the ace choreographer. Actor Aamir Ali and Ahmed Khan were the first ones to visit the filmmaker. Earlier, the video of Remo tapping his feet to the song ‘Believer’ in the hospital room had also gone viral.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Remo D' SouzaRemo D'Souza dischargedRemo D'Souza heart attacklizelle d'souza
Next
Story

Neetu Kapoor shares Rishi Kapoor's journey as his debut film 'Mera Naam Joker' completes 50 years

  • 99,79,447Confirmed
  • 1,44,789Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M5S

DNA: Lies of the movement confronts the Prime Minister