I-Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Tiger Shroff's version of Vande Mataram, calls it 'creative effort'

New Delhi: On Independence Day (August 15), Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to praise Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's version of the song Vande Mataram. The actor had released the reprised version of the song on August 10. A day before Independence Day (August 14), he had taken to Twitter to repost the song and express what Vande Mataram means to him.

He wrote, "Vande Mataram...these are not mere words, but emotions. Emotions which drive us to strive to contribute towards our nation. This Independence Day, dedicating a small effort to 130 crore Indians."

Replying to his tweet, PM Narendra Modi praised him for his 'creative effort' and expressed that he agreed with what Tiger said about Vande Mataram. He wrote in his tweet, "Creative effort. Fully agree with what you say about Vande Mataram!"

Check out the PM's tweet below:

Creative effort. Fully agree with what you say about Vande Mataram! https://t.co/we0PufWryY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2021

Here's the music video of Tiger Shroff's song:

You may be surprised to know that the song was sung by Tiger and released as India was gearing up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day. The song is produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music and directed by choreographer Remo D`souza. The melodious song was composed by Vishal Mishra.

All in all, the song is a cinematic delight with the patriotic spirit of Independence Day. It is an ode to the armed forces in our country and all those who fought battles to keep our country safe. Interestingly, the music video also features Prime Minister Narendra Modi in form of previously shot footage from Amar Jawan Jyoti, Delhi.