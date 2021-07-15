'I don’t have that kind of money': Paresh Rawal on why he couldn't launch his son Aditya Rawal in Bollywood!

New Delhi: In a recent interview, veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal revealed why he couldn't launch his son in the film industry. He claimed that he didn't have the financial resources to do so but is proud that his son sought opportunities independently. His son Aditya Rawal made his acting debut in the OTT film 'Bamfaad' that released on April 10, 2021.

He told Indian Express, "I did not launch him as my son because I don’t have that kind of money. To launch my son, you require a big machinery." He went on to say that he was proud that his son was fetching work on his own merit.

"But isn’t this good? Through his own effort, he got noticed. People loved his work in Bamfaad. And now, he is working with Hansal Mehta. I mean, he is working with a director like him. So, his work is fetching him work. He doesn’t need his father’s recommendation."

Before making his acting debut, Aditya had worked as a co-writer for Ashutosh Gowariker's film 'Panipat' which was released in 2019. He had studied scrip-writing and play-writing at New York University. For acting, he had trained at the London International School of Performing Arts for 8 months.

On the other hand, Paresh Rawal will next be seen in the comedy film 'Hungama 2' alongside Meezaan Jaffrey and Shilpa Shetty. He will also feature in the Farhan Akhtar starter 'Toofan' which will release on Amazon Prime on Friday (July 16).