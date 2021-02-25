हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shahid Kapoor

I'll always love you, bade bhai: Ishaan Khatter wishes brother Shahid Kapoor with a priceless throwback pic!

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are half-brothers. Shahid is classic actor Pankaj Kapur and renowned theatres actress Neelima Azeem's son whereas Ishaan is born to Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem in 1995, years after Pankaj and Neelima headed for divorce. 

I’ll always love you, bade bhai: Ishaan Khatter wishes brother Shahid Kapoor with a priceless throwback pic!

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor turned 40 on February 25 and several people thronged social media to wish the star. But the most adorable birthday wish happens to be that of brother Ishaan Khatter. As a midnight birthday surprise, the young actor took to Instagram to wish his ‘bade bhai’ with a cute throwback picture and a filmy caption. 

In the photo, we can spot a young Shahid Kapoor holding toddler Ishaan Khatter in his arms. Their wide smiles show the precious bond between the brothers since childhood. Khatter also wrote a filmy caption to express unconditional love for his big brother.

He wrote, “Zindagiiiii kaisi hai paheli haaye. Kabhi toh hasaaye, kabhi yeh rulaaye. But through it all.. I’ll always love you bade bhai. Happy Birthday”. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are half-brothers. Shahid is classic actor Pankaj Kapur and renowned theatres actress Neelima Azeem's son whereas Ishaan is born to Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem in 1995, years after Pankaj and Neelima headed for divorce.  

The brothers have co-starred in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! which was also Ishaan’s first screen appearance as a child actor. 

Happy Birthday, Shahid Kapoor!

 

