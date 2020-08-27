हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

I was a minor when my mentor turned tormentor: Kangana Ranaut alleges her drinks were spiked, says drugs, debauchery and mafia at Bollywood parties

Kangana Ranaut, known for her fiery statements tweeted about how when she was a young aspiring actress and new in Bollywood, her mentor spiked her drinks. 

New Delhi: After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a criminal case against actress Rhea Chakraborty over drug conspiracy reports in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Kangana Ranaut made some explosive revelations on Twitter.

The actress, known for her fiery statements tweeted about how when she was a young aspiring actress and new in Bollywood, her mentor spiked her drinks. She wrote: I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs,debauchery and mafia.

Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge.

She offered to assist and help the NCB in their investigation as well.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in Sushant's case revealed details about Rhea's conversation about drugs in a deleted WhatsApp chat. It is likely that that the CBI team can join hands with ED in order to analyse the data of Rhea's phone.

The deleted WhatsApp chats were reportedly retrieved and it unfold the conversation between Rhea and Gaurav Arya - an alleged drug dealer. 

Apart from Rhea, who was Sushant's girlfriend, the agency has also booked a few others, against whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already registered a case earlier. The NCB will probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs. A team from Delhi will investigate the case in Mumbai.

The case has been registered under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. 

 

Sushant Singh RajputKangana Ranautsushant singh rajput deathRhea ChakrabortyCBI for SSRDrugs
