New Delhi : Actor Nawazzudin Siddiqui opened up about ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ as he reminisced his personal favorite scene. Taking to Instagram the actor shared a post about the film which he captioned, “Thankyou for sharing this bindaas.faiz as this is my person favourite seen because I was having 104 Fever and I was too under confident while doing this.” The actor was even hospitalised after filming this scene.

His role in Raman Raghav 2.0 was challenging but nevertheless the actor received praises for his character as a notorious serial killer from the critics and audience alike. He even received applause at Cannes 2016 for the same.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is considered as one of the finest actors in Bollywood at the moment. He has given many such memorable scenes with his performances in movies like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Sacred Games’, Badlapur’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ ,and many more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films which includes Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, Navaniat Singh’s ‘Noorani Chehra’, and Sabir Khan’s ‘Adbhut’, ‘No Land's Ma’n and ‘Laxman’ Lopez amongst others.

The actor was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s ‘Heropanti 2’ starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead.