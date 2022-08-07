NewsLifestylePeople
NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI

‘I was having 104 fever while shooting’, reveals Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his favourite scene from Raman Raghav 2.0

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui reminisced his personal favourite scene from 'Raman Raghav 2.0' on Instagram.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares his favourite scene from Raman Raghav 2.0
  • "I was underconfident while filming this," he wrote
  • The actor portrayed a serial killer in the film

Trending Photos

‘I was having 104 fever while shooting’, reveals Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his favourite scene from Raman Raghav 2.0

New Delhi : Actor Nawazzudin Siddiqui opened up about ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ as he reminisced his personal favorite scene. Taking to Instagram the actor shared a post about the film which he captioned, “Thankyou for sharing this bindaas.faiz as this is my person favourite seen because I was having 104 Fever and I was too under confident while doing this.” The actor was even hospitalised after filming this scene.  

His role in Raman Raghav 2.0 was challenging but nevertheless the actor received praises for his character as a notorious serial killer from the critics and audience alike. He even received applause at Cannes 2016 for the same.  

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is considered as one of the finest actors in Bollywood at the moment. He has given many such memorable scenes with his performances in movies like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Sacred Games’, Badlapur’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ ,and many more.  

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films which includes Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, Navaniat Singh’s ‘Noorani Chehra’, and Sabir Khan’s  ‘Adbhut’, ‘No Land's Ma’n and ‘Laxman’ Lopez amongst others. 

The actor was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s ‘Heropanti 2’ starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan