Ranu Mondal

I will always be Lata Mangeshkar's junior: Ranu Mondal

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's views on Internet sensation Ranu Mondal did not go down well with a section of social media users, but it seems the comments have not affected the latter as she considers "Lataji her senior".

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's views on Internet sensation Ranu Mondal did not go down well with a section of social media users, but it seems the comments have not affected the latter as she considers "Lataji her senior".

"Lataji ki umar ke hisab se mai choti thi, hu aur aage ja kar bhi rahungi.. Bachpan se unka awaz pasand hai. (As far as age is concerned, I am younger to her and will always remain her junior. I have loved Lataji's voice since childhood)," Ranu Mondal told Navbharat Times.

Ranu Mondal, who has now recorded three tracks for Bollywood singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya, became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's soulful number "Ek pyaar ka nagma hai" at Ranaghat railway platform went viral on the Internet.

When Lata Mangeshkar was asked about Ranu Mondal, she expressed happiness but with reservations.

"Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited by my name and work then I feel fortunate).

"But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda's (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab's, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha's (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention," Lata Mangeshkar added.

