Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash: Superstar Aamir Khan attended Karan's bash with ex-wife Kiran Rao. Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad also came in for the grand birthday bash and looked stunning. 

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash was high on glamour and how! The party was organised at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday night with who's who of the industry making their attendance felt. His guest list included almost the entire Bollywood - from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Shweta Bachchan, Rani Mukerji to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor - all let their hair down at KJo's bash. 

INSIDE PICS OF KARAN JOHAR'S PARTY

Amid all the inside pictures and videos, a glamourous selfie of the OGs - Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, and Preity Zinta went viral on social media. Actress Preity Zinta took to Instagram and captioned the post: "Thank you Karan Johar for the best night ever. I know it was your golden night but I promise you I had more fun than you. You are the bestest host ever." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Preity looked gorgeous in green and was accompanied by her husband Gene Goodenough. 

BOLLYWOOD CELEBS AT KJO'S 50TH BIRTHDAY PARTY

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Superstar Aamir Khan attended Karan's bash with ex-wife Kiran Rao. Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad also came in for the grand birthday bash and looked stunning. 
Besides, almost the entire Bollywood including Tiger Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Malaika Arora, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Ekta Kapoor, Riddhi Dogra, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif among many others came and wished the filmmaker. 

 

