I'd buy my own tickets, get my own clothes: Kunal Kapoor recalls working in 'budget-constrained' films!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor would buy his own tickets and get his own costumes to save money when he'd work in small budget films. The 'Empire' actor revealed this fun trivia on a special episode of Koffe Shots with Karan.

He along with Dino Morea and Drashti Dhami had featured on the chat show with Karan Johar. The trio's latest show 'The Empire' recently released on Disney Plus Hotstar.

When asked about how he felt about working in a magnum opus with a large budget such as 'The Empire', Kunal expressed that it was a unique experience.

He said, "I'm coming off films where because of budget constraints, I've had to get my own clothes, buy my own tickets. And suddenly you're on this set which is larger than life."

Watch the complete episode here:

Coming to Dino Morea, Johar asked Dino about his look on the show. Dino commented saying, "I followed an animal; I went with a panther." Karan then asked him what kind of animal he is in real life. Dino said, "I am puppy; everybody loves a puppy."

Earlier, The Empire was facing flak from netizens. A few users had accused the makers of glorification of Mughals in the show and called for other 'nationalists' to boycott the show and uninstall the Hotstar app. At the time of the show's release, the hashtag #UninstallHotstar was ranking as one of the top 10 trends in India on Twitter.

Netizens believed that the show glorified Babur, a ruler they believe to be a barbarian scourge. Many were of the opinion that he founded the Mughal Empire that 'plundered, harassed, & massacred thousands of inhabitants of the lands they conquered in India.

The show is created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Mitakshara Kumar. It is based on the novel written by Alex Rutherford titled Empire of the Moghul.

The show stars Kunal Kapoor as Babur, Dino Morea as Muhammad Shaybani, Shabana Azmi as Aisan Daulat Begum.